A 22-year-old Joplin man is facing a vehicle tampering charge after police say they caught him riding a stolen scooter on West 18th Street.
Capt. Will Davis said officers received a report early Friday morning that a scooter had been stolen from Sidney Sampson at 1015 E. 18th St.
Davis said an officer stopped a scooter matching the description of the stolen one a short time later and arrested Dustin A. Showalter on suspicion of vehicle tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect is believed to have discarded a syringe on the ground when stopped by the officer, Davis said.
