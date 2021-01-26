A 39-year-old Joplin woman was taken into custody Monday night after the stabbing of her boyfriend at a residence in the 1200 block of West Ninth Street, but no charge had been filed on her by late Tuesday afternoon.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers were called to the residence regarding the stabbing of Yancy L. Ayres, 56, in the leg during an argument with his girlfriend. Davis said Ayres told police he started to leave the residence, and she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the leg.
Ayres declined medical attention for the wound when police arrived. He also refused to press charges, Davis said. But the girlfriend was arrested anyway, and a charge of second-degree domestic assault was sought, he said.
No arrest had been made by Tuesday in a domestic assault reported by a 46-year-old woman Monday afternoon at the police station. Davis said she told officers that she was assaulted by her boyfriend when she returned to his home on Hill Street to fetch some belongings after having left him earlier in the day. She said he pulled a gun on her and choked her.
Davis said police had yet to locate the boyfriend for questioning in that case.
