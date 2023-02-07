Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. High 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.