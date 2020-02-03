Joplin police are asking for information about a burglary early this morning that left two people injured with gunshot wounds.
Police were called to the 1300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue earlier today in reference to a burglary, according to a news release from Capt. Nick Jimenez. Two people have been taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, and the police department remains at the scene to investigate, he said.
Further details are not yet available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.