An armed man who entered a home Monday night on West 20th Street in Joplin demanding money and fired a round into the floor with a handgun remained at large Wednesday, police said.
Five people, including four teenagers, were in the residence in the 1500 block when a male acquaintance entered without permission about 6:30 p.m., fired the shot and fled with a small amount of money, according to Capt. William Davis.
The suspect could not be located when officers responding to a report of gunfire arrived on the scene. Davis said no injuries were reported in the robbery.
