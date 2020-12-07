Joplin police released surveillance video photos Monday of the suspect in a robbery Saturday of Southwest Missouri Bank at 2530 N. Range Line Road.
Capt. Will Davis said a man wearing black clothing entered the bank shortly before noon, demanded money and fled on foot to the west of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Police attempted to track the suspect with the assistance of a Jasper County Sheriff's Department dog but were unable to locate him.
No one was injured in the robbery. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 417-623-3131.
