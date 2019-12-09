A 22-year-old Joplin man is facing two felony drug counts in connection with a traffic stop in which police allegedly discovered an array of illegal drugs in his vehicle.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said an officer spotted a vehicle late Sunday night near 20th Street and Range Line Road with a broken windshield and learned that the registered owner was wanted on warrants. Jimenez said that when the officer pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver, Austin J. Metzger, on the warrants, he could smell marijuana.
A search of the vehicle turned up a duffel bag purportedly containing 554 grams of marijuana, 194 grams of THC extract or wax, 24 vape cartridges of THC, 14 grams of hash, 8 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and 7 grams of cocaine, according to Jimenez. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Metzger was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
