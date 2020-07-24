A Springfield woman and a St. Louis man were taken into custody Thursday night outside a Joplin motel in alleged possession of 58.4 grams of heroin.
Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the Quality Inn at 3350 S. Range Line Road regarding an unresponsive couple inside a vehicle in the motel's parking lot.
Cpl. Ben Cooper, with the Joplin Police Department, said responding officers could see a bag of heroin and $780 in cash in plain view inside the vehicle. Atosha A. Kattich, 30, of Springfield, and Fiedell L. Williams, 42, of St. Louis, were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, Cooper said.
