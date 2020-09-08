A vehicle stop conducted Friday night by Joplin police led to drug trafficking charges being filed on a 40-year-old suspect.
Capt. Will Davis said police received a report at 6:21 p.m. Friday of a driver who had taken up two parking spaces in the lot outside the Casey's store at 1404 E. 20th St. and almost hit another vehicle leaving the lot.
Davis said the officer who stopped the vehicle with expired plates a couple of blocks away spotted a bag containing a white powder in plain view inside. Searches of the vehicle and driver turned up bags containing a total of 42.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a small amount of marijuana, according to Davis.
Ryan X. Johnson, of Joplin, was arrested and charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs, a misdemeanor offense of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was served with some warrants citing failure to appear in court on other charges.
