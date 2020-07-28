A 26-year-old Joplin man who sought treatment Sunday night for a stab wound to a leg told police he did not wish to pursue charges.
Capt. Will Davis said Tyretha D. Smith sought treatment for a stab wound at Freeman Hospital West shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Davis said Smith told police that an unknown male approached him as he was waxing his car in the 300 block of North Joplin Avenue and stabbed him in the leg. Davis said Smith showed some uncertainty in his description of the assailant and indicated that he did not wish to pursue charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.