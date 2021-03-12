A Seneca man is facing a felony vehicle tampering charge after allegedly being stopped in Joplin driving a truck that had been reported stolen in Newton County.
An officer stopped the stolen 2014 Toyota Tundra southbound Thursday morning on Joplin Avenue.
The driver, Peyton D. Kinslow, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicle tampering. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Carthage, was charged with a misdemeanor offense of vehicle tampering.
Police Capt. Will Davis said police also seized a handgun found under the driver's seat.
