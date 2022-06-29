A Joplin man died after a fire broke out early Monday morning in his home in northwest Joplin.
The Joplin Fire Department reported Michael Haas, 71, died of injuries shortly after being rescued from his burning home in the 800 block of West A Street in Joplin.
The fire was reported to Joplin 911 dispatchers at 3:16 a.m. Monday. The caller reported seeing flames in the home and that one occupant was unable to get out.
The fire department said crews arrived about four minutes later and found a two-story home full of smoke.
Crews entered the home to search for the occupant, located him and brought him outside, where a METS ambulance crew started medical care. The victim died shortly after being rescued.
The Joplin fire marshal and Joplin Police Department investigated and determined that a malfunctioning electric fan in the living room caused the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.