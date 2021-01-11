A Joplin resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:42 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 171 at Fir Road in Airport Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mary J. Wartnaby, 54, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that collided with pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Carthage when the teen failed to yield the right of way and turned into Wartnaby's path, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.