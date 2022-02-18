A Joplin man was injured in a single-car crash at 11:50 p.m. Thursday on State Line Road, a mile north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Maston K. Green, 34, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Green was a passenger in a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said. The driver of the vehicle was listed as unknown on the patrol's preliminary report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.