A Joplin woman was granted a suspended sentence and probation this week on a conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
Nancy K. Dobson, 76, pleaded guilty to the charge July 22 of last year in a plea agreement capping the prison time she might receive at no more than two years. At a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Dobson to two years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Dobson was convicted in 1991 of first-degree sexual abuse in Jasper County. The victim was a 9-year-old girl.
As a convicted sex offender, Dobson is required to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which she resides. The affidavit states that she registered with the Jasper County Shheriff's Dsepartment on April 8, 2016, listing her address as 109 N. Wall Ave. in Joplin. But an investigator with sheriff's office checking up on her in October of the same year found that she was actually living at a residence in the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue.
