The death of a 36-year-old Joplin man who was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon is being investigated by police as a homicide.
The Joplin Police Department said in a news release after an autopsy Thursday in Springfield that Jonathan E. Powell died of gunshot wounds.
Officers responded at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of trouble of an uncertain nature at 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave. Powell was found there with gunshot wounds and was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he later died.
Police said they are asking that anyone with information about the slaying to call 417-623-3131, ext. 885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.