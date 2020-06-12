A shooting Thursday night in Joplin that sent a man to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds remained under investigation Friday without anyone having been charged with assault.
Police responding to a 10:55 p.m. report of a disturbance involving gunshots near 21st Street and Empire Avenue located a man with multiple gunshot injuries. Officers rendered aid to the stricken man until an ambulance crew arrived and transported him to Freeman Hospital West, where he remained listed in serious but stable condition on Friday.
The name of the injured man was being withheld by police pending further investigation of the incident.
Capt. Will Davis said the person who shot him has been identified and was interviewed by police. Davis said the shooter was not taken into custody, and no charges have been sought as yet while the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.
Officers recovered multiple firearms at the scene, including two handguns that had been reported stolen. But Davis indicated that police have no reason to believe at this time that there was any exchange of gunfire.
A 22-year-old man from Duquesne, who was not involved in the shooting, was taken into custody at the scene, police saying he was in possession of one of the stolen guns. Davis said a felony charge of stealing was being sought on him, but the charge had not been filed by late Friday afternoon.
