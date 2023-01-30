A 21-year-old man treated at a Joplin hospital Sunday night for a stab wound to his chest purportedly refused to tell police what happened to him.
Matthew W. McNally, of Joplin, was treated and released from Freeman Hospital West after a stabbing that he reported had happened somewhere on West Fourth Street.
Capt. William Davis said McNally declined to tell officers called to the hospital much more than that about the stabbing, and the matter was being treated by police on Monday as cleared.
