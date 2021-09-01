Joplin police responded at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary alarm at Tropical Tan and found the business had been broken into and ransacked.
Capt. Will Davis said the strip mall in which Tropical Tan is located at 705 Illinois Ave. apparently had been accessed and entry to the tanning parlor then gained through a shared ceiling.
Davis said whoever committed the crime did not gain much by it. All that was missing was some loose change. But there was property damage done to ceiling tile, a chair and a back door through which the culprit is believed to have left.
