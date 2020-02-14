An 18-year-old Joplin man waived a hearing Thursday on eight felony counts filed in connection with a rampage authorities say he went on when he could not find his keys.
Connor S. Allen waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on multiple counts of assault as well as counts of burglary, property damage and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 24.
A probable-cause affidavit states that on Nov. 20 Allen was at a friend's apartment on East 20th Street and became upset when he could not find his keys. He allegedly hit one of his friends several times in the face and chased him back into the apartment building from the parking lot.
He was met at the door of an apartment by Gabrielle Randolph, who told him to leave. According to the affidavit, Allen grabbed her by the neck as she turned away, kissed her on the cheek and slammed her head into the door before she managed to get the door shut and locked.
Witnesses told police that he then began kicking on the railing of the second floor of the apartment building until it broke.
Clark Richards, an occupant of the building who heard the disturbance, looked outside and told the defendant to be quiet, drawing Allen's ire down on him as well. Allen purportedly punched Clark in the face several times and began kicking him when he fell to the ground.
Richards managed to get back up and retreat inside his apartment, but Allen allegedly followed him inside and began assaulting Richards' wife, who was on the telephone calling 911 for help, according to the affidavit. He then began vandalizing the couple's apartment, breaking glass in their kitchen and scattering paperwork in their home office. When Richards tried to stop him, he allegedly smashed Richards' head into a wall and left.
Allen then allegedly fought with two police officers who arrived on the scene, punching one in the chest and kicking the other in the shin before he was finally brought under control and arrested.
