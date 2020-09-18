A Joplin teen facing assault, kidnapping and burglary charges and an attempted robbery charge from two incidents in June waived a preliminary hearing in both cases Thursday and was ordered to stand trial.
Virtue D. Hill, 17, waived a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a case in which he is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as lesser felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. Those charges stem from a police pursuit June 26 in Joplin.
The defendant also waived a hearing on an attempted robbery charge related to an incident June 17 at an address on East Newman Road. Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley ordered Hill to stand trial in both cases and set his initial appearance in a trial division on Oct. 13.
The pursuit June 26 began when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle Hill was driving at 15th Street and Connecticut Avenue for traffic violations. Police said he ran a red light and rammed another vehicle in an effort to elude the officer and then abandoned the vehicle at 26th Street and Kansas Avenue, and took off on foot. A detective later spotted him jumping into an accomplice's vehicle briefly before getting out and again fleeing on foot near 20th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Police said he eventually entered a residence in the 1400 block of East 19th Street where he confronted a male occupant and held him at gunpoint, taking the occupant's phone and using it to log on to a Facebook account and call someone to come get him. But he left the phone behind and police were able to identify him as the user of the Facebook account and arrest him later the same day, according to the Joplin Police Department.
In the robbery case, Hill is accused of meeting woman at the address on Newman Road regarding an iPhone she had listed for sale on Facebook. When she refused to hand him the phone without him first giving her the money, he tackled her and tried to take the phone from her. Witnesses came to her aid and he purportedly pulled out a pistol to ward them off. But the incident was caught on a gas station's surveillance video, leading to his arrest.
