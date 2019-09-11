A 17-year-old boy who sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm early Saturday morning at Mercy Hospital Joplin purportedly declined to tell police how he suffered the injury.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said police were notified about 2:30 a.m. Saturday that Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury was at the hospital with a gunshot wound. But he declined to tell an officer who spoke with him how he got the wound, Jimenez said.
The matter remained under investigation this week, according to Jimenez.
