Three Joplin teens accused of assaulting and robbing another young man and posting a cellphone video of the crime on Snapchat waived preliminary hearings this week in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Trevin C. Dicks, Cayden B. Garvin and Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury waived hearings Thursday and were ordered to stand trial by Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley.
Garvin, 18, and Dicks, 17, are accused of taking 20-year-old Preston Valentine at gunpoint Sept. 28 to his residence on West 15th Street in Joplin and forcing him to disrobe before beating and using a stun gun on him and then robbing him of several hundred dollars and his cellphone. They purportedly recorded a portion of the crime on a cellphone and later posted the video on the social media application Snapchat.
Mace-Canterbury, 18, is not believed to have been present during the actual assault and robbery but is believed to have provided his two co-defendants with the weapons they used as well as instructions and encouragement via text messages both before and during the commission of the crime.
Mace-Canterbury faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 9.
The judge set Garvin’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 4. He is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping.
Dicks, who is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action, also waived a hearing on a separate charge of first-degree assault stemming from the alleged attack of another man Sept. 17 in Webb City. The court set his initial appearance in a trial division on the charges involving Valentine for Dec. 4 and on Dec. 9 for the charge involving the Webb City victim, Hunter Sease.
Dicks and a 16-year-old suspect are accused of kicking and stomping on Sease’s head, causing serious facial injuries.
Dicks, Garvin and Mace-Canterbury all remain in custody at this time. The judge ordered Mace-Canterbury released to the custody of his mother in Carthage on Oct. 24, But that order was set aside the next day when the court learned there were other holds that had been placed on the defendant.
