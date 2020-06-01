Joplin police say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital following an incident of suspected child abuse this past weekend that led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man.

Police responded at 9:32 a.m. Sunday to a report of a child unconscious and not breathing in the 1900 block of East Eighth Street. Officers initiated life-saving measures at the scene before the child was taken to a local hospital and later taken to Mercy Children's Hospital in Kansas City.

An investigation of the boy's injuries led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Joplin man, according to a news release issued Monday by the Joplin Police Department. The release said a charge of child abuse was being sought on the man. 

Correction

This report has been edited to correct a street address.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Recommended for you