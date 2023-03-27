A vehicle stop for an equipment violation early Friday morning in Joplin led to the seizure of 119 grams of methamphetamine and the filing of trafficking charges on the driver.
Waylon R. Rolls, 49, of Anderson, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after the 1:39 a.m. stop near Second Street and Pearl Avenue.
Police Capt. William Davis said Rolls purportedly turned uncooperative during the stop, refusing to exit the vehicle and locking himself inside. Officers used pepper spray and shot Rolls with a bean bag before they were able to get him into custody, Davis said.
The suspect was treated at a local hospital after his arrest and before being taken to jail, Davis said. Besides bags containing a total of 119 grams of meth, police seized 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 14 pills during the stop, he said.
