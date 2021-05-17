Two Joplin residents are facing felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop Sunday night in which police allegedly seized a small amount of heroin and 17 grams of methamphetamine.
Police Sgt. Shawn Dodson said Van Johnson Jr., 39, the driver of the vehicle stopped at 11:19 p.m. on West 10th Street, was arrested on a charge of driving while his license was revoked. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was added when a small amount of heroin was discovered in his alleged possession during the arrest.
The passenger in the vehicle, Felecia M. Ransom, 25, was searched and found to be in alleged possession of 17 grams of methamphetamine when she acknowledged to an officer that she had a syringe in her possession, Dodson said. She was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.