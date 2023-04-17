A teenager was arrested over the weekend after police say he took several bags worth of vaping products from a Joplin business.
The Joplin Police Department responded early Saturday morning to an alarm at Vapor Maven, in the 400 block of South Range Line Road. Police said the back door to the business was unsecured when they arrived, according to a news release from Capt. Will Davis.
Police saw the 17-year-old suspect inside the business and chased him on foot when he fled. They said the suspect had apparently broken the glass on display cases inside the store and had filled several bags with vaping and CBD products, along with cash, police said.
After consulting with the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, police released the suspect to one of his parents. He was not identified due to his status as a juvenile.
