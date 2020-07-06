A 31-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle late Sunday night n Joplin.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the pursuit, which began in the McDonald's restaurant parking lot on Range Line Road at 33rd Street, ended near the junction of Route FF and Missouri Highway 59 with the arrest of Arleasha D. Kindred, of Joplin.
Davis said police received a report at 11:23 p.m. of a Chevrolet Impala stolen from the lot of the Taco Bell restaurant at 2601 S. Main St. An officer then spotted the car in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald's lot and waited until the vehicle pulled into a parking spot before pulling up behind it in his patrol car.
The driver put the car in reverse and swerved at the passenger side of the officer's car before driving off and heading north on Range Line Road and then east on 32nd Street. Davis said the fleeing car was finally stopped with the help of Newton County sheriff's deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kindred was charged with felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of assault on the officer.
