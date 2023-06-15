A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities say she stabbed her fiance in the thigh at the Northpark Apartments complex near the Missouri Southern State University campus in Joplin.
Police said domestic assault and armed criminal action charges were being sought after the 8:40 a.m. incident at 3510 E. Newman Road.
The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was provided medical assistance at the scene and taken to Freeman Hospital West with what was reported to be a serious injury. His condition was listed as stable later in the day.
