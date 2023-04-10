A 33-year-old Joplin woman convicted of burglary in what police said was an attempted armed robbery of man in his apartment in Duquesne was sentenced Monday to time at the state prison system's Institutional Treatment Center.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Christina M. Curtis concurrent terms of eight years on a conviction for first-degree burglary and five years for a separate drug possession conviction, with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Curtis pleaded guilty to the two felonies March 13 in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing counts of first-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm related to the home-invasion incident. The plea deal also dismissed a felony property damage count from 2021.
Her plea offer promised that the state would not oppose the possibility of the defendant being granted suspended sentences or being placed in the state's shock incarceration program. The judge decided in favor of the latter option.
Curtis went to the door of the apartment of Haywood Hughes on Feb. 14, 2022, and demanded that he give her money that he previously indicated he might be willing to lend her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When he refused, she shoved the door and forced her way in.
Hughes started to call 911 and she shoved him onto his back, pulled a handgun from her waistband and struck him on the top of the head with it. The blow caused the gun to discharge a round that traveled down a hallway into a bathroom and through a wall into a bedroom where a second male present had withdrawn when she first pulled the gun out, according to the affidavit.
At that point, Hughes kicked her and stood up and punched Curtis, causing her to flee the apartment, according to the apartment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.