A Jasper County judge assessed a Joplin woman some shock prison time Monday when she pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman with a baseball bat and seriously injuring her.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Angela K. Baysinger, 47, to 10 years on a conviction for second-degree assault with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The judge pronounced the sentence after Baysinger pleaded guilty to the charge in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to court documents, Baysinger attacked Candy Miller, 57, with a baseball bat Dec. 1, 2021, at Miller's home on South Jackson Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that the defendant accused the victim of involvement with Baysinger's boyfriend before striking her multiple times with a metal bat. Miller suffered an orbital fracture, bruising around her eye and to her forehead as well as swelling on her arms, back and chest.
The document further alleged that Baysinger chased and hit her boyfriend with the bat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.