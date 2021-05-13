A 24-year-old Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that she endangered the health of her child by permitting unsanitary conditions to develop in their house.
Amy McManaway waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 7.
The charge pertains to a well-being check conducted by Joplin police June 30, 2019, at the home of the defendant and her 2-year-old child.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer found animal feces on the floor and was met with an overpowering odor of feces and urine throughout the residence. The officer also noted the presence of two plastic tubs inside the home containing mounds of animal feces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.