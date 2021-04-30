Suspect vehicle information obtained from a witness led to the arrest of a Joplin woman about an hour after a reported home burglary this week on G Street in Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said homeowner Richard L. Thurman reported discovering a burglary at his residence in the 1700 block of East G Street.
Davis said a witness informed police that a woman in a white Ford F-150 had been at the address where three garage door panels, a faucet kit, chairs, a cabinet and a ladder were stolen. Another tip a short time later helped officers locate a truck matching that description at 316 N. Mineral St.
Davis said items stolen in the burglary were spotted in the back of the truck and the driver, Jessica N. Soltow, 24, of Joplin, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
