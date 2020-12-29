The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 22-year-old woman with felony domestic assault in the stabbing of her boyfriend during a disturbance Sunday night at their residence in Joplin.
Evonta L. Dixon was charged with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault after she allegedly stabbed Dezmon V. Jackson, 26, in the leg with a kitchen knife, according to police Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department.
Davis said Dixon and Jackson got into an argument during which he purportedly began choking her. She grabbed the knife to protect herself. He then let go of her and entered a bedroom, taking her phone with him. Davis said she purportedly followed him into the bedroom, trying to get her phone back, and proceeded to stab him in the leg. Jackson then called 911 on the phone and was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of his injury.
Davis said police sought felony domestic assault charges on both Jackson and Dixon. Court records showed the charge filed on Dixon on Monday, but no charge had been filed as yet on Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.