A 71-year-old woman died of injuries resulting from a two-vehicle crash at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 66 at Central City Road west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cynthia L. Myers was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where she was pronounced dead. The other driver, Dylan C. Anderson, 20, of Joplin, was taken by private vehicle to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Myers was driving a southbound vehicle and pulled into the path of Anderson's eastbound vehicle, the patrol said.
