A judge sentenced a Joplin woman to five years in prison Monday for assaulting another woman with a baseball bat.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Jenah M. Love, 30, the prison term at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a conviction for second-degree assault. Love, who had been facing a more serious offense of first-degree assault, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge Sept. 16 in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and limiting the sentence she might receive to no more than five years.
Love sent a woman to the hospital Oct. 6, 2019, with a cut on her head inflicted with a baseball bat in the 2800 block of South Iowa Avenue. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant became angry with the woman — identified in the affidavit only by the initials "J.D." — when she confronted Love about possibly having used drugs.
Love subsequently admitted to police that she hit the woman with the bat.
