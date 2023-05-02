A 37-year-old Joplin mother took a plea offer Monday in a felony child abuse case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Dani M. Eden pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment in a plea deal calling for a one-year suspended jail sentence. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and placed Eden on unsupervised probation for two years.
The defendant was charged in January 2022 with a felony count of child abuse after an investigation of a state child abuse hotline call by Joplin police and state social services workers. The caller had reported possible abuse of the 7-year-old son of Eden's boyfriend.
The boy was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin and told investigators that Eden struck him in the head and neck with a hairbrush and whipped him with a belt. She also purportedly instructed him not to talk about it or he would have to go live with strangers.
A nurse practitioner at the Children's Center examined the boy and found marks on his neck that were consistent with being struck with a brush and a linear mark on his hip consistent with an injury inflicted with a belt.
The nurse practitioner testified at a preliminary hearing in June 2022 that her conclusion that the marks were indicative of child abuse were reviewed and confirmed by a doctor and child abuse specialist at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Defense attorney Angela Acree elicited an acknowledgment from the nurse practitioner at the preliminary hearing that, unlike herself and police, the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services had reached the conclusion that there was insufficient evidence of abuse.
But Detective Wes Massey testified at the hearing that Eden admitted to him that she had punished the boy with a belt while denying that she had hit him with a hairbrush, and Judge Joseph Hensley ordered her to stand trial despite Acree's questioning whether she had been properly informed of her rights at the time of the admission.
