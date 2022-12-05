A 45-year-old woman received a suspended sentence and probation Monday when she pleaded guilty to a felony firearm charge.
Brandie L. McLean, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal dismissing a related misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.
The defendant's plea deal called for a suspended sentence and Judge Dean Dankelson granted her a seven-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation.
The conviction pertains to an arrest Dec. 31, 2019, when an officer found McLean asleep in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Maiden Lane. A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer arrested her on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs after speaking with her and conducting field sobriety tests.
In a search of her person after her arrest, a handgun was discovered. Due to prior felony convictions, McLean is prohibited from possessing firearms.
