A Joplin woman is among the 19 people who were indicted this week in a case involving conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in eastern Oklahoma and elsewhere.
The announcement was made by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Most of the defendants are from Muskogee and other cities in Oklahoma, but the indictment also named Angela Marie McDaniel, also known as Angela Marie Williams, 47, of Joplin.
