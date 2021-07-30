A 73-year-old Joplin woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Coyote Drive, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sharon K. Haight was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that was struck head-on by a southbound car driven by Deeann L. Starr, 37, of Joplin, when Starr's vehicle crossed the centerline, the patrol said. Starr's vehicle then struck a second northbound car driven by Barabara E. Schaffer, 49, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, the patrol said.
