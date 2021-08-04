A 74-year-old Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66, about 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Antoinette M. Loyd was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that was struck by a southbound semitruck operated by Jessie L. Harris, 54, of Lamar, when Harris pulled into her path, the patrol said.
