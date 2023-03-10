A 45-year-old Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Thursday on Belle Center Road, a little more than a mile west of the city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Patricia L. Conrad was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.

She was driving a westbound car that collided with a southbound car driven by Terri-Ann Ogden, 42, of Joplin, at an intersection of the road, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.