A 45-year-old Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Thursday on Belle Center Road, a little more than a mile west of the city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Patricia L. Conrad was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that collided with a southbound car driven by Terri-Ann Ogden, 42, of Joplin, at an intersection of the road, the patrol said.
