A purse-snatching case that took place Monday night in Joplin and sent a 30-year-old woman to the hospital with minor injuries remains under investigation, police said.
Samantha M. Sherman sought treatment for facial lacerations at Freeman Hospital West after the robbery about 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Moffet Avenue.
She told police a man stole her purse, which contained about $100 in cash and $175 worth of other belongings.
