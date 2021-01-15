A Joplin woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 1:30 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 171, a mile east of Carterville in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cindy B. Wrenfrow, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Jasper County coroner.
She was driving an eastbound vehcile that ran off the road and struck a rock embankment, the patrol said.
• An Ash Grove man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Friday on Route N, 5 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Larry D. Miller, 72, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:40 a.m. Friday on Northwest 160th Lane, about 2 miles northeast of Burgess in Barton County, the state patrol said.
The driver of the vehicle, Devin L. Cox, 26, of Arcadia, Kansas, and one of his passengers, Violet R. Short, 19, of Gravette, Arkansas, were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, with moderate injuries. A third occupant, Jeffrey D. Devore, 17, of Frontenac, Kansas, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Their northbound pickup truck struck a deer, skidded off the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.