A Joplin woman was killed and a Mississippi man injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, about 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A Newton County deputy coroner pronounced Lydia D. Beaver, 23, dead at the scene, the state patrol said.
The other driver, Leroy A. Lyles, 41, of Natchez, Mississippi, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Beaver lost control of her southbound car, which crossed the median into the northbound lanes, where it struck Lyles' semitruck rig.
• A Stotts City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 97, about 2 miles south of Stotts City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Tommy O. Pruitt, 81, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Pruitt was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck driven by Tommy S. Pruitt, 52, of Stotts City, that collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Joselin K. Mendoza, 25, of Cleveland, Ohio, as Mendoza was turning south onto the highway from an exit ramp and failed to stop for a stop sign, the patrol said.
• A Southwest City woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 6 miles north of Southwest City in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Sabrie A. Spears, 21, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
