A Joplin mother pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated in a plea deal dismissing two related felony charges and was placed on probation.
Sarah. K. White, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement dismissing felony counts of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance and a second misdemeanor count of driving while her license was revoked and calling for a suspended imposition of sentence.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley accepted the plea arrangement and placed White on unsupervised probation for two years.
The charges pertain to an arrest April 5, 2021, when a Jasper County deputy found White unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked off Missouri Highway 59 north of Diamond with her child in the car.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that the car was running at the time, that her driver's license was revoked and that she admitted to the deputy that she had taken some methadone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.