A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a child molestation case and received a suspended jail term with a requirement that she submit to substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
Francis M. Lynch, 51, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. She had been facing a felony count of third-degree child molestation for allegedly attempting to put her hand down the pants of a 13-year-old boy on July 20.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea agreement and assessed Lynch 15 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She will be required to submit to substance abuse evaluation through Ozark Center and any recommended treatment.
