A Joplin woman pleaded guilty this week to a reduced count of forgery in a stolen identities case in a plea agreement requiring her to enter and complete a local court treatment program.
Tyeler-Anne K. Whetstone, 28, pleaded guilty to the amended charge Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. She had been facing a more serious charge of trafficking in stolen identities. Her plea agreement dismissed a related count of possession of a controlled substance.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and ordered Whetstone released to the custody of the New Beginnings program.
The defendant was arrested on the charges Oct. 1 after an incident at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on West Seventh Street in Joplin. Police were called to the store when a clerk recognized her and another woman as the two suspects who had passed bad checks at the store the previous night, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A search of the two women's vehicle allegedly turned up a small amount of methamphetamine, about 200 new gift cards from area businesses with the scratch tape still on them, an electronic card reader and about 20 blank cards. Police also seized blank check paper, instructions on how to print checks, several checks belonging to other people, a cutting block, lists of the names and credit card numbers of several customers of the Sunrise Inn in Joplin and about 20 phony checks from a Sonic restaurant.
Court documents indicate that Whetstone had worked at the Sunrise Inn at one time.
