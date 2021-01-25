A judge sentenced a Joplin woman Monday to a stay in the state's shock incarceration program on a felony conviction for assaulting her grandmother more than a year ago in Webb City.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed Brooke D. Devillier, 34, a term of seven years for second-degree domestic assault at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the term be served in the prison system's shock incarceration program, with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible granting of probation.
Devillier had received a deferred sentence with placement in a local treatment program when she pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 14 in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. But the local probation and parole office issued a citation in November for failure to comply with the program, and a warrant was issued for the defendant's arrest in December.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the defendant assaulted her grandmother Nov. 9, 2019, inside a vehicle at an intersection in Webb City, striking her in the face and head before pulling her out of the vehicle in a manner that caused her head to strike a curb. The affidavit states that the victim was left with bruising and swelling on her face, and a knot on the back of her head.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.