A Joplin woman accused of leaving a young boy in a vehicle with the windows rolled up in 100-degree heat while she went inside a restaurant and ordered some food and a drink took a plea offer Wednesday on a child endangerment charge and was granted probation.
Holly A. Hirsch, 42, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of misdemeanor child endangerment in a deal with the prosecutor's office. She had been facing a felony count in the July 9 incident in the parking lot of Applebee's restaurant on 32nd Street in Joplin.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hirsch a term of 90 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Hirsch told police that the boy did not wish to get out of their car when they went to the restaurant because he did not have a shirt or shoes on. The document states that she left him in the vehicle while she went inside and ordered food and a margarita.
A witness told police that Hirsch was inside the restaurant for 20 minutes with the car not running and the windows up. A second witness told police that she could see the boy sweating inside the vehicle and asked if he was hot, and he told her he was.
The affidavit states that Hirsch did not go out and get the boy from the car until restaurant staff asked her to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.